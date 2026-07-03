Iraq's top officials arrive in Tehran for Khamenei funeral ceremonies

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi and Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi arrived in Tehran on Friday alongside senior government figures to attend the funeral ceremonies of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

فخامة رئيس الجمهورية السيد نزار ئاميدي @nizarAmede يصل الى طهران pic.twitter.com/dmizwBkpJa — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) July 3, 2026

Faleh al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) —an umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions operating under nominal Iraqi state authority— also traveled to the Iranian capital, accompanied by several parliamentary and political bloc leaders.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani had arrived earlier Friday following a formal invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes in late February. Funeral ceremonies are scheduled between July 4 and 9.