President Barzani pushes for Iran-US deal implementation in Tehran talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of Iraqi Kurdistan, stressed the importance of sustained dialogue to ensure full implementation of the Iran-US deal during a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Friday.

Talks also covered relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Iran, regional developments, and the importance of security and stability through peaceful resolution of disputes.

It was a pleasure to see my dear friend Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament today in Tehran I commended his important role in bringing the recent Iran–U.S. deal to fruition and reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement and sustained dialogue to… pic.twitter.com/DgIMUeO7j3 — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 3, 2026

The meeting was the third high-level engagement for Barzani in Tehran on Friday, following talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on expanding economic cooperation and a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi covering the cessation of hostilities and regional developments.

Barzani arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, scheduled between July 4 and 9, following an official invitation from Pezeshkian. Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.