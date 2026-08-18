Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that it had arrested ISIS military leader Hamza Abdullah Muhammad, known as Abu Jihad Al-Muhajir, during a security operation in the countryside of Manbij, a city in Aleppo province in northern Syria.

The ministry said the detainee had served as ISIS's “general military commander for the Levant province” and had previously acted as deputy to the former general military commander known as Al-Harithi. He had also overseen the group's “Idlib province.”