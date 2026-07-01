Iraq’s Karbala ready for millions at Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Karbala

Karbala has completed security and service preparations for the July 8 funeral procession of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with officials expecting millions of mourners.

Mahfouz Al-Tamimi, deputy head of the Karbala Provincial Council, told Shafaq News that Iraqi and Iranian authorities held joint meetings, formed committees, and sent representatives to oversee preparations in the province. “Karbala has wide experience in managing million-visitor pilgrimages,” he stated, noting that security and service plans were prepared in coordination with the two holy shrines.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that Iraq’s delegation will include President Nizar Amedi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and senior Kurdish party leaders.

Baghdad had earlier approved Tehran’s request to hold part of Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies in Iraq on July 8, after Iranian delegations arrived in Najaf and Karbala to follow up on preparations. According to the planned route, Khamenei’s body will be flown from Qom to Najaf International Airport, taken to the Imam Ali Shrine for farewell ceremonies, then moved to Karbala through Al-Abbas Street toward Bayn Al-Haramayn for a public funeral before returning to Najaf airport and being transferred to Iran’s Mashhad for burial at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28 after leading Iran for more than three decades. He was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was also reportedly injured in the strikes and has not appeared publicly since taking office.