Millions flood Iraq’s Karbala for Khamenei procession

Shafaq News- Karbala

Millions of mourners are expected to gather in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala for the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the province’s Endowments and Religious Affairs Committee disclosed on Wednesday, citing the arrival of participants from across Iraq and abroad.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., starting from Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Street, passing through Republic Street before heading toward the holy shrines in Karbala, Mohammed al-Masoudi, head of the committee, told Shafaq News. He noted that security, transportation and public service arrangements had been completed in coordination with local authorities, security forces, religious shrines and Hussaini service groups.

“Tribes from several Iraqi provinces, along with Arab and international delegations and political, religious and social figures, are among the attendees,” he added, pointing out that Hussaini service groups and the city’s holy shrines will provide food, water and other essential services as temperatures remain high.

Shafaq News footage showed public and official preparations across Karbala ahead of the arrival of the body. Authorities temporarily closed entrances leading to the Imam Hussein bin Ali holy shrine to prepare for the coffin’s arrival and the ceremonial procession inside the shrine, while security measures were increased around the area.

On Tuesday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi received the bodies of Khamenei and members of his family at Najaf International Airport. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, and senior Iranian officials also arrived to participate in the ceremonies.

A wide range of Iraqi political, religious, tribal and community figures attended the reception ceremony, including leaders of the Iran-aligned Coordination Framework, the largely parliamentary bloc that governs Iraq.

Funeral processions began today in the Iraqi city of Najaf, with more than two million mourners gathering, according to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) media directorate.

Khamenei was killed on February 28 in a strike on his compound in central Tehran, ending a 37-year tenure as Iran’s supreme leader.

Read more: Najaf mobilizes for Khamenei funeral procession