President Barzani pays tribute to Khamenei, backs stronger Iran ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Friday that the Region's long-standing "special" ties with Iran should be strengthened to support bilateral cooperation, and regional stability.

Paying tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Barzani noted that Khamenei's "wise guidance in the developments witnessed by Iran and the region will remain etched in history."

The Region believes that "understanding, mutual respect, and continued constructive dialogue are the best path to achieving lasting peace, stability, and security in the region," he pointed out.

امروز در آیین وداع با حضرت آیت ‌الله ‌العظمی سید علی خامنه‌ای، رهبر فقید و شهید جمهوری اسلامی ایران، در برابر پیکر مطهر ایشان ادای احترام کردم و مراتب همدردی عمیق خود و مردم اقلیم کردستان را با ملت ایران ابراز داشتم.رهنمودهای حکیمانه و نقش تاریخی ایشان در تحولات ایران و منطقه،… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 3, 2026

Earlier today, Barzani met senior Iranian officials and affirmed the Region's neutral position on regional tensions. He also expressed support for negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies and are expected to continue for about a week. The program includes ceremonies in Iraq before his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9.