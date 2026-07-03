Iraqi Kurdistan President joins regional leaders at Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani attended the official funeral ceremony for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday alongside regional and international leaders.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان بەشداری لە ڕێوڕەسمی ماڵئاواییکردن له‌ ڕابەری پێشووى ئێراندا دەکاتhttps://t.co/0WBqm8qauH pic.twitter.com/cnFDYgzRqC — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) July 3, 2026

Barzani, who arrived in Tehran earlier in the day at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the official condolence book, offering sympathies on behalf of himself and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. He also paid tribute to Khamenei's influence and legacy in Iran and across the Islamic world.

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi and Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi also traveled to Tehran with several senior government officials to take part in the funeral ceremonies, which run from July 4 to 9. Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28.

Read more: Iran opens Khamenei funeral week in Tehran