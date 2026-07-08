Khamenei's body arrives in Karbala for funeral rites

Shafaq News- Karbala

The body of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei arrived in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Wednesday for funeral rites at the shrines of Imam Hussein bin Ali and al-Abbas, two of the holiest sites in Shia Islam.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that both shrines were cleared of worshippers and mourners after midday prayers and their doors closed in preparation to receive the body.

Millions of mourners, who had gathered since the early hours, turned out alongside official Iraqi and Iranian delegations.

The funeral procession began in the morning in Najaf amid wide popular and official participation and heightened security and organizational measures. The turnout surpassed 3.8 million, according to official figures.

The bodies of Khamenei and several members of his family arrived at Najaf International Airport in an official ceremony headed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Once the rites conclude at both shrines, the body will return along the same route to Najaf and from there to Iran, according to the Shafaq News correspondent.