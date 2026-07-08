Trump to remove Syria from US terror list

Shafaq News- Ankara

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he intends to remove Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, describing the country as "very stable" under transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Speaking after meeting Al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Ankara, Trump noted that Syria could help Washington address issues related to Hezbollah and Lebanon, adding that he expected Israel to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon as US-backed efforts to consolidate the ceasefire continue.

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Al-Sharaa, in turn, thanked Trump for easing US sanctions and shifting Washington's policy toward Damascus, saying the Syrian people were “grateful for the move.”

Although most US sanctions imposed after the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been lifted, Syria has remained on Washington's list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1979.