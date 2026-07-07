Karbala tightens security ahead of Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Karbala

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carried out a security deployment in Karbala on Tuesday ahead of the funeral procession for the bodies of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family.

Shafaq News correspondent said the deployment was conducted in coordination with security forces, supporting units, and organizing committees to ensure the smooth movement of the procession.

The procession route will extend from the Sayyid Jawda intersection through Al-Abbas Street toward the area between the shrines of Imam Hussein bin Ali and Al-Abbas, with security measures, medical teams, and service units deployed along the route.

The bodies arrived earlier today at Najaf International Airport, where they were received by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. The funeral procession is scheduled to begin in Najaf on Wednesday morning before moving to Karbala later the same day.