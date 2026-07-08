CBI confirms tighter dollar access for Iraqi travelers

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) cut the monthly cash dollar allowance for adult travelers to $2,000 from $3,000, it announced on Wednesday.

The new “regulatory” instructions aim to improve foreign-currency cash-sale management, raise distribution efficiency, and ensure access for all travelers. The bank encouraged the use of credit and prepaid cards as a main and secure way to cover travel expenses abroad.

An informed source had told Shafaq News on Tuesday that the cut would apply to Iraqi citizens leaving through all airports and border crossings, including travelers for tourism, medical treatment, study, Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage, and business trips.