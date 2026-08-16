Fuel-smuggling network busted in Iraq’s Al-Muthanna

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Sunday arrested several suspects in the southwestern Al-Muthanna province as part of a network allegedly involved in smuggling petroleum products, a source told Shafaq News.

The operation also uncovered materials and equipment linked to the suspected smuggling activity.

On August 7, the INSS announced separate anti-smuggling operations in Basra, Dhi Qar, and Baiji in Saladin province, arresting five suspects. Officers also seized two tankers carrying about 80,000 liters of smuggled crude oil in Basra and Dhi Qar and uncovered a separate smuggling site near the Al-Siniya refinery in Baiji.

Iraqi authorities have stepped up efforts to curb fuel smuggling in recent months, including linking 40,000 tankers carrying petroleum products to a GPS tracking system to strengthen oversight of fuel transportation.