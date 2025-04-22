IRGC intercepts two vessels in Persian Gulf

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) seized two foreign vessels carrying 1.5 million liters of smuggled diesel fuel in the Persian Gulf.

The ships—Sea Ranger and SALAMA—were intercepted near Farsi Island while attempting to leave Iranian territorial waters. The seized ships were transferred to Bushehr Port, and the confiscated fuel will be handed over to the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company for redistribution within the domestic supply chain, state news agency IRNA quoted Brigadier General Masoud Foroutan.

The vessels, flying the Tanzanian flag, were carrying fuel valued at approximately 700 billion rials (about $1.3 million).

In March, the IRGC intercepted two foreign-flagged tankers on suspicion of smuggling diesel fuel in the central Persian Gulf.