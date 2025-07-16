Iran seizes foreign tanker over fuel smuggling in Gulf of Oman

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, Iranian authorities detained a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, accusing it of smuggling two million liters of fuel.

Cited by local media outlets, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province, Mojtaba Ghahremani, noted that law enforcement units intercepted the vessel following suspicious activity and impounded it over “incomplete legal documentation” related to its cargo.

He further confirmed that 17 crew members, including the ship’s captain, were taken into custody, describing the operation as part of a broader crackdown on cross-border fuel trafficking near Iran’s maritime boundary.

Authorities have not disclosed the tanker’s nationality or destination and will reportedly announce the outcome once the investigation is complete.