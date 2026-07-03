President Nechirvan Barzani arrives in Tehran for Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Tehran

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Information obtained by Shafaq News indicates he will hold separate talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Khamenei had served as Iran's supreme leader, the country's highest political and religious authority, since 1989, before he was killed in US-Israeli strikes on his compound in Tehran on Feb 28.

The Iranian Fars News Agency said the Iraqi delegation would include President Nizar Amedi and Council of Representatives Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, alongside Barzani and a wider Kurdish delegation comprising leaders of the Kurdistan Region’s two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Read more: Iran opens Khamenei funeral week in Tehran