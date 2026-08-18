Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces advanced on Tuesday toward Bat Al-Warda Hill, overlooking the town of Beit Jinn in the western Damascus countryside, according to local sources.

Beit Jinn lies about 30 to 35 kilometers west of Damascus, near the border with the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Earlier Tuesday, four airstrikes struck the runway of Abu al-Duhur military airbase in eastern Idlib, marking the first reported attack on the site since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council and the international community to take a firm stance against Israel, saying Damascus had exercised restraint despite repeated Israeli attacks.

On August 17, Israeli forces shelled farmland between the villages of Eastern and Western al-Samadaniyah in the Quneitra countryside. A convoy of about 10 Israeli military vehicles also entered Abdin village in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa. Israeli forces detained four Syrian men during the incursion and later released two of them.