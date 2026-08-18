Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts registered 167 human-trafficking cases in July, down 20% from 209 in June, while suicide cases fell to 16 from 18, the Supreme Judicial Council reported on Tuesday.

Basra recorded the most trafficking cases at 73, followed by Baghdad’s Al-Karkh with 21 and Al-Rusafa with 19. No such cases were registered in Nineveh, Najaf, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna, or Karbala.

Read more: Iraq arrests 5K+ in 2025 human trafficking cases

Nineveh also reported the most suicide cases at five, followed by Kirkuk with three. Al-Rusafa, Diyala, and Al-Qadisiyah recorded two each, while Al-Karkh and Wasit reported one apiece.

Read more: Iraq’s rising suicide cases

384 residency-law violations occured in July, up 65% from 233 in June. Al-Rusafa accounted for 233 cases, Al-Karkh 88, and Wasit 28.