Iraq security sweep: Armed clash, human trafficking crackdown, and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 21, 2025.

- Armed Clash (al-Nasiriyah)

An exchange of fire erupted in al-Sadr neighborhood, central al-Nasiriyah, after a dispute over a Facebook post between two groups, one linked to the brothers of MP Daoud al-Aidan from the Iraqi Foundation Alliance (al-Asas al-Iraqi), before security forces quickly contained the situation with no casualties or damage reported.

- Human Trafficking Raids (Nationwide)

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior revealed that its Anti-Human Trafficking Directorate had dismantled 96 sexual exploitation rings, 21 migrant-smuggling networks, 16 child trafficking groups, 16 organized begging operations, and 14 other trafficking cases since January 1, while also arresting 153 people for sorcery and witchcraft as part of efforts to combat crime and protect human dignity.

- Candidate Assassination Arrests (Baghdad / Tarmiyah)

The Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest of five suspects in the killing of Safa al-Mashhadani, a Baghdad Provincial Council member and parliamentary candidate assassinated last week in Tarmiyah, north of the capital, in an operation coordinated with the Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF) security division.

A senior security source told Shafaq News that the five suspects are part of a larger group of nine detainees, including four logistical supporters and five PMF members, with investigations continuing under judicial supervision.