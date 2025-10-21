Iraqi MP's relatives involved in Dhi Qar gunfight

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Gunfire erupted on Tuesday in al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq, a security source confirmed to Shafaq News.

The source noted that one of the groups involved included relatives of Daoud al-Aidan, the current Member of Parliament from the Iraqi Foundation coalition, indicating that the dispute reportedly stemmed from a comment posted on Facebook.

Security forces acted swiftly to contain the situation, restoring order without any reported casualties or significant damage.

Al-Aidan is registered as a candidate in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, heading the Iraqi Foundation electoral list.

As Iraq finalizes preparations for the elections, nearly 20 million Iraqis are expected to vote across 8,700 centers and 39,000 stations. Voters will select 329 lawmakers, including 19 seats allocated to Dhi Qar province.

