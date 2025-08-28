Iraq busts trafficking ring south of Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces dismantled a human trafficking network south of Baghdad, arresting several suspects, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the operation unfolded in the Arab Jbour area, where investigators lured the group to a farmhouse.

Detainees include (T.A.G.S.), born in 1991; (M.H.M.A.), born in 2005; (M.A.L.A.), born in 2004; and (D.A.A.N.), a Jordanian-born Iraqi citizen born in 2001, the source added.

In May, the Interior Ministry reported dismantling dozens of trafficking rings in the first half of 2025, including 62 sexual exploitation cases, nine organ-trafficking groups, 15 forced-labor networks, four child-selling operations, six begging rings, and 82 arrests tied to witchcraft and sorcery.