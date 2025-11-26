Iraq joins Qatar’s $500M network initiative

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq will be part of Qatar’s Ooredoo plan to invest more than $500 million in new international cable projects.

The company said the new system will create direct land routes linking Iraq, Oman, and Turkiye to speed up data traffic, improve network stability, and provide alternatives to disrupted maritime routes.

Ooredoo CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo pointed out that the project will “reshape communication routes” toward Europe by offering faster terrestrial connections that bypass challenges in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar has expanded its economic role in Iraq over the past decade, focusing on infrastructure and digital connectivity to link Gulf and Mediterranean markets. According to the Middle East Council, Iraq is identified as a strategic location for such investments due to its strong potential for regional transport and data corridors.