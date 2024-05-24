Iraqi Interior Ministry arrests +100 foreigners for begging, dismantles prostitution ring

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported, on Friday, the arrest of over 100 foreign nationals, including dozens of children, involved in begging.

Colonel Muqdad Miri, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior and the Security Media Cell, detailed that a precise security operation was conducted by Baghdad Rasafa Police Command in several hotels in the Karrada district. “This operation led to the arrest of 118 suspects of Arab and Asian nationalities engaged in begging, 41 of which are children.”

He also mentioned the “dismantling of a prostitution network comprising five individuals.”

Recently, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior has launched security campaigns targeting areas in Baghdad known for drug and human trafficking, organized crime, and prostitution networks, notably in Al-Battawin area.

These operations have resulted in the arrest of dozens of suspects and wanted individuals.