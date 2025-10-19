Iraq denounces use of children’s suffering on social media

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Publishing photos or videos of child victims in distressing conditions constitutes “a blatant violation of childhood dignity,” Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday, warning that such acts will be pursued under existing laws.

The ministry’s Human Rights Directorate stressed that exploiting children’s suffering for promotional or media purposes on social media platforms breaches Iraqi law, which prohibits infringing on the privacy of minors or defaming them under any pretext.

“These actions not only harm the children and their families, but also distort the image of the humanitarian and legal efforts made by the Interior Ministry to protect society and uphold citizens’ dignity,” the statement said.

Violence against children in Iraq remains widespread, with the 2018 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6) showing that four out of five children experience some form of violence at home or in school. In 2024, the ministry recorded 14,000 cases of domestic violence, the majority involving physical abuse.

Earlier in August, Iraq was removed from the United Nations list of countries accused of grave violations against children.

Read more: Child abuse in Iraq: a cry for justice and systemic change