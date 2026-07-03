Iraqi Kurdistan Region President condemns Damascus cafe bombing

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday condemned the bombing that killed nine people and injured 22 others at a cafe in central Damascus, expressing full solidarity with the Syrian government and people.

Barzani affirmed the Kurdistan Region's support for "everything that strengthens Syria's security and stability and preserves the safety of its citizens."

ندين بشدة العمل الإرهابي الذي استهدف المدنيين الأبرياء في دمشق يوم أمس.نتقدم بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى ذوي الضحايا، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.ونؤكد تضامننا الكامل مع الحكومة السورية وشعبها، ودعمنا لكل ما يعزز أمن سوريا واستقرارها ويحفظ سلامة مواطنيها. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 3, 2026

The blast struck a cafe adjacent to the Palace of Justice complex on Al-Nasr Street, one of central Damascus's busiest public gathering points, frequented daily by lawyers, court visitors, and members of the public. Authorities have not announced the cause of the explosion or identified those responsible.