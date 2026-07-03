President Barzani, Irania FM meets in Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran on Friday, underscored the importance of dialogue and coordination that serve the security, stability, and interests of the peoples of the region.

In a meeting in Tehran, both sides discussed relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Iran, stressing the necessity of the cessation of hostilities in the region.

I am pleased to have met my friend Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Tehran.We exchanged views on regional developments and a range of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in… pic.twitter.com/2FrZhm6mZa — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 3, 2026

Barzani arrived in Tehran earlier Friday in response to an official invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, scheduled between July 4 and 9. Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.