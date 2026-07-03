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Kurdistan Region President pushes for stronger economic ties with Iran

Kurdistan Region President pushes for stronger economic ties with Iran
2026-07-03T08:18:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Friday.

Expanding economic cooperation and building on the historical, cultural, and neighborly ties between the two sides topped the agenda of the meeting.

The Tehran visit also included a separate meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, covering the cessation of hostilities and the latest regional developments.

Barzani arrived in Tehran in response to an official invitation from Pezeshkian to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, scheduled between July 4 and 9. Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

Kurdistan Region President pushes for stronger economic ties with Iran
Kurdistan Region President pushes for stronger economic ties with Iran

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