Israeli strikes kill two Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

An Israeli drone strike killed a Palestinian child and wounded two others while they were collecting water east of Gaza City, outside the Israeli military's designated security zone in the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Friday.

In central Gaza, local sources said another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire east of Deir al-Balah.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 1,059 Palestinians have been killed and 3,429 others wounded since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.