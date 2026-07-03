10 strikes on Hezbollah’s positions, says Israeli military

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on Friday in the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, with no injuries reported, local sources said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes on 10 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, caliming that the locations were being used to prepare attacks against Israeli forces operating in the “security zone.”

The strikes were launched in response to Hezbollah's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement and followed repeated attacks on Israeli troops stationed in the area, the military stated, adding that its forces identified a Hezbollah cell transporting weapons in a truck near the security zone overnight.

“The strike triggered secondary explosions, which indicated the truck was carrying weapons and ammunition intended for Hezbollah members.”

🔶 ردًا على استهداف قوات جيش الدفاع في انتهاك للاتفاق: مهاجمة نحو 10 بنى تحتية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في جنوب لبنان🔸 وفي غارة إضافية لإزالة تهديد: قوات الفرقة 91 هاجمت شاحنة استخدمها حزب الله لنقل وسائل قتالية🔸 في غارات دقيقة نفذها سلاح الجو بتوجيه من الفرقة 91،… pic.twitter.com/nRTU3D227K — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) July 3, 2026

Israeli officials have maintained that no withdrawal will occur before Hezbollah disarms, while leaked details of a reported security annex indicate Israeli forces would retain operational freedom in southern Lebanon without a fixed withdrawal timetable. The Lebanese Army is expected to deploy to the first two pilot zones under US supervision during the initial phase of the arrangement. Israel's public broadcaster, however, reported that the pilot phase has been postponed pending agreement on a revised implementation mechanism.