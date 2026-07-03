Damascus cafe bombing death toll climbs to 10

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria's Ministry of Health raised the death toll from the bombing that targeted a cafe in central Damascus to 10 on Friday, while 21 people remained injured.

The explosion on Thursday struck a cafe on Al-Nasr Street beside the Palace of Justice complex, one of the capital's busiest public areas frequented by lawyers, court visitors, and local residents. Authorities have not identified those responsible or established a motive.

Preliminary Interior Ministry findings indicated that the attack was carried out with an improvised explosive device weighing about one kilogram and packed with metal fragments. Investigators are continuing to examine the incident.