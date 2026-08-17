Saleh Al-Harbi retakes Diyala Sunni Endowment leadership

Shafaq News- Diyala

Saleh Mohammed Al-Harbi was reinstated on Monday as director of the Sunni Endowment in Iraq’s Diyala province after his appointment was canceled following political intervention, an informed source told Shafaq News.

Al-Harbi was initially appointed on Sunday before the decision was reversed later that day and Majid Al-Nadawi was restored to the position.

The Sunni Endowment is the Iraqi government body responsible for managing Sunni Muslim religious affairs and endowment properties, including mosques, religious sites, and charitable assets.