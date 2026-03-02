Kataib Hezbollah buries four PMF fighters killed in Al-Anbar attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah on Monday held funeral ceremonies in Baghdad for four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) killed in an airstrike in al-Anbar province, western Iraq, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

The fighters, affiliated with PMF Brigade 45, died on Sunday when two airstrikes targeted a position in the Akashat area within the Jazira Operations Command sector, Iraq’s Security Media Cell (SMC) reported. No party has officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

The PMF, a state-sanctioned umbrella force formed in 2014 to combat ISIS, operates under the authority of the Iraqi prime minister and includes several factions, among them Kataib Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

The ceremonies came on the third day of the US–Israeli military operation against Iran, which killed the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Kataib Hezbollah announced plans to attack US military bases in response to what it described as “American aggression.”

Read more: US strategy 2026: Containment or military strike for Iraqi armed factions