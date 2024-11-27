Iran’s Khamenei calls for enhanced naval readiness amid rising tensions with Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged, on Wednesday, the nation’s armed forces, particularly its navy, to bolster their combat readiness and capabilities, framing the effort as essential to deterring “enemy aggression.”

Speaking during a meeting with senior naval commanders and officials to mark Iran’s National Navy Day on November 25, Khamenei praised the operational and innovative efforts of the Iranian navy, describing it as “a vital and decisive force in today’s world.”

"Enhancing combat power prevents enemy aggression," Khamenei said, stressing the need for heightened preparedness across all military activities and planning.

"The most important task for the armed forces is to prevent enemy attacks. You must highlight the country's combat capabilities in a way that makes hostile observers understand that any confrontation will come at a great cost to them."

Khamenei’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, marked by reciprocal strikes. While these attacks suggest a tactical shift aimed at breaking cycles of retaliatory violence, they risk escalating into a broader and more complex conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently cited the need to focus on Iran as one of the reasons for agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the Global Firepower Index, Iran ranks 14th globally among 145 countries in military strength. It boasts approximately 610,000 active personnel, supported by an air force operating 551 aircraft. On land, Iran fields 1,996 tanks and 65,765 armored vehicles. Its naval forces consist of 37 ships, including seven submarines.

Israel ranks 17th globally in military power. It maintains an active force of about 170,000 personnel, with an air force of 612 aircraft. Its ground forces include 1,370 tanks and 43,407 armored vehicles, while its navy operates 46 ships, including six submarines.