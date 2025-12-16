Four dead in Iran’s Kerman police checkpoint attack

Shafaq News – Tehran

Three police officers and a civilian were killed in an armed clash in Iran’s southeastern Kerman province, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the IRGC noted that the incident occurred at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Fahraj along the Zahedan-Fahraj road, when armed individuals engaged with security forces stationed there.

This attack follows an incident last week in Zahedan, a city in Sistan-Baluchestan province near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, in which three members of the IRGC were also killed after coming under fire during a border-security mission in the area.

Sistan and Baluchestan remains one of Iran’s most unstable regions, marked by recurring attacks on security forces and state infrastructure. In November, two members of the Basij paramilitary forces were killed in an assault in the southeast.

The province’s rugged terrain and porous borders have long facilitated the activity of insurgent and criminal groups, several of which Iranian authorities classify as terrorist organizations.