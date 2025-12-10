Deadly border fight claims IRGC members in Zahedan

Shafaq News – Tehran

Three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed on Wednesday during armed clashes in Zahedan, a city in Sistan-Baluchestan province near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to a statement carried by state television, the IRGC said the fighters from its Quds Base came under fire while conducting a border-security mission in the Lar area. The force noted that efforts to track the assailants are underway.

Sistan and Baluchestan remains one of Iran’s most unstable regions, marked by recurring attacks on security forces and state infrastructure. In November, two members of the Basij paramilitary forces were killed in an assault in the southeast. The province’s rugged terrain and porous borders have long enabled the activity of insurgent and criminal groups, several of which Iranian authorities label as terrorist organizations.