IRGC Basij member killed in southeastern Iran attack

Shafaq News - Tehran

Two members of the Basij paramilitary forces were killed in an armed attack in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday.

According to a statement, a vehicle carrying Mohammad Reza Shahouzehi came under fire while he was conducting a field patrol along the Khash–Zahedan highway near the Askulabad area. Two of Shahouzehi’s companions, identified as Ismail Shaworzi and Mokhtar Shahouzehi, sustained critical injuries and later died from their wounds.

The statement did not disclose the identity of the assailants or their motives.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long experienced sporadic unrest involving armed groups. In July, a Basij member was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Revolutionary Guards base near Aghlan village in Sardasht city, West Azerbaijan province.