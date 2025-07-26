IRGC Basij member killed in northwest Iran attack

Shafaq News – Sardasht

An Iranian paramilitary member was killed and another injured in an armed attack targeting a Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) base near the city of Sardasht in West Azerbaijan province, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to the public relations officer of the IRGC’s West Azerbaijan unit, gunmen affiliated with what he described as a “terrorist group” opened fire randomly at a Basij member and wounded another near the village of Aghlan.

The official did not disclose the identity of the assailants or their motives but confirmed the assault specifically targeted an IRGC military facility in the area.