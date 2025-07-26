Double attacks in Iran: Courthouse and Revolutionary Guards base hit

Shafaq News – Zahedan/ Sardasht

On Saturday, an armed group launched an attack on the courthouse in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, just hours after a separate assault targeted a Revolutionary Guards base in the country’s northwest.

Tasnim news agency reported the assailants stormed the courthouse on Horriyat Street in Zahedan and opened fire, killing six and wounding 20. The Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Visitors and staff fled the building with help from security forces, who secured the area, pursued the attackers inside the courthouse, fatally shooting three of them.

Earlier, a Basij member died and another was wounded in a shooting at a Revolutionary Guards base near Aghlan village in Sardasht city, West Azerbaijan province.

A public relations official for the West Azerbaijan Martyrs Corps described the incident as an attack by a “terrorist” group that opened fire indiscriminately inside the base. The identity and motives of the assailants remain unclear.