Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, higher than the rate recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,850.