USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, slip in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad’s markets on Wednesday, while prices moved in the opposite direction in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 143,000 IQD per $100, up from 142,950 IQD on Tuesday.

In local exchange shops across the capital, rates remained stable, with the dollar selling at 143,500 IQD and buying at 142,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the sale price stood at 141,800 IQD per $100 and the purchase price at 141,650 IQD.