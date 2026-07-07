Iran holds 5th day of Khamenei funeral in Qom

Shafaq News- Qom

Funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, began on Tuesday at the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom. The ceremony, led by Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli, precedes funeral rites scheduled in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday.

State media reported large crowds at the mosque and the nearby shrine of Fatima Masumeh. The Qom ceremony is one stop in a multi-city funeral running from July 3 to July 9 across Iran and Iraq.

Millions join funeral prayer for martyred Leader in Qomhttps://t.co/WO7VPftHgP — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 7, 2026

Khamenei, 86, had led Iran since 1989. He was killed on February 28 at his Tehran compound on the first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran, along with several members of his family. The Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that selects Iran's supreme leader, appointed his son Mojtaba Khamenei as successor on March 8. Mojtaba has not appeared in public since taking office and has communicated only through written statements.

Aerial views capture the overwhelming sea of people attending the funeral prayer for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with all roads leading to Jamkaran Mosque brought to a standstill by the sheer number of attendees. pic.twitter.com/gSPDGeeYvb — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) July 7, 2026

The procession is scheduled to cross into Iraq on Wednesday for ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala, two of Shia Islam's holiest cities. A previously planned stop in Baghdad's Kadhimiyah district was dropped "due to limited time," Iraqi government spokesman Saad Maan said. The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-linked umbrella of mainly Shiite armed factions, joined security preparations. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani will not lead funeral prayers for Khamenei in Iraq due to health concerns.

سیل خروشان جمعیت مردم نمازگزار بر پیکر رهبر شهید انقلاب از حرم مطهر حضرت معصومه (س) تا مسجد مقدس جمکران pic.twitter.com/vzeAA1EdFV — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) July 7, 2026

A symbolic ceremony will be held by Hezbollah in Beirut southern suburbs.

Khamenei will be buried Thursday at the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, his birthplace, according to the funeral committee.

Read more: No figure barred from Khamenei funeral in Iraq