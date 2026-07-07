Gold prices dip across Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices fell across Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 880,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 887,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 883,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 895,000 IQD on Monday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 857,000 IQD, with a buying price of 853,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 938,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 896,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 768,000 IQD.