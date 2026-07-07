Iraq's Central Bank cuts traveler dollar allowance to $2,000

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Central Bank (CBI) reduced the foreign currency allowance for travelers from $3,000 to $2,000 per trip, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The reduction applies to all Iraqi citizens departing through airports and border crossings, regardless of purpose, tourism, medical treatment, study, Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage, or business travel, the source said. The delivery mechanism remains unchanged: travelers collect their allowance through government and private banks or licensed exchange companies after their passport is stamped and before departure.

Travelers requiring additional funds for exceptional medical or business circumstances are directed to use electronic payment cards loaded with supplementary balances, the source added. Spending outside Iraq through these cards will be processed at the official exchange rate of 1,320 dinars per dollar.

No official statement has been issued by the Central Bank confirming the directives as of publication time.