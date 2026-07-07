15+ injured in Damascus bomb blasts during Macron visit

Shafaq News- Damascus

At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured after two improvised explosive devices detonated near Syria's Tourism Ministry in Damascus on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Syria’s Interior Ministry, carried by SANA, forces had detected the two devices and were preparing to defuse them when they exploded. One device had been concealed inside a parked vehicle and the other in a trash bin.

Shafaq News' correspondent reported that Syrian Deputy Tourism Minister Faraj Al-Qashqoush was among those injured in the explosions.

The blast site was outside the security perimeter designated for French President Emmanuel Macron's accommodation and posed no direct threat to his residence or official visit, according to the ministry.

Earlier, international media reported that Macron's motorcade had left his hotel shortly before the explosions and arrived at the People's Palace for talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa. The Élysée Palace later said Macron did not hear any explosions while traveling to the meeting.