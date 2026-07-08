New Iraqi stamp honors Khamenei’s funeral

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad on Wednesday ordered the issuance of a postal stamp commemorating funeral ceremonies for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as mourners gathered in Najaf and Karbala to honor his death.

On Tuesday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi received the bodies of Khamenei and members of his family at Najaf International Airport. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, and other senior Iranian officials also arrived in Iraq to take part in the ceremonies.

Funeral processions began today in the Iraqi city of Najaf, with more than two million mourners gathering, according to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) media directorate. The bodies will later be transported by military convoy to Karbala, where another procession is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m.

Khamenei’s remains will return to Iran on July 9 for burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad. He was killed on February 28 in a strike on his compound in central Tehran, ending his 37-year tenure as Iran’s supreme leader.

Read more: Najaf mobilizes for Khamenei funeral procession