Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, edge higher in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices stabilized in Baghdad markets, while edging slightly higher in Erbil, hovering around 890,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 887,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 883,000 IQD. The same prices were recorded on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 857,000 IQD, with a buying price of 853,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices edged higher, with 22-carat gold sold at 940,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 897,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 770,000 IQD.