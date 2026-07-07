Explosions reported near hotel hosting President Macron in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

Explosive devices detonated near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying during his visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Initial reports did not indicate the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

According to media reports, Macron's motorcade had left the hotel shortly before the explosions and arrived at the People's Palace for a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

The Élysée Palace later said Macron did not hear any explosions while traveling to the meeting.

Macron arrived in Syria yesterday, marking the first official visit by a French head of state to Damascus since 2009.