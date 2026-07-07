Iraq integrity body arrests two electricity officials for bribery

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq's Commission of Integrity arrested the director and deputy of the Al-Diwaniyah Electricity Distribution Directorate after they paid bribes to secure government positions.

Both are accused of paying sums of money to facilitate their assignment to positions within the ministry, according to the commission.

The operation was carried out under a judicial warrant issued in accordance with Article 307 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which governs bribery offenses. A formal detention record was drawn up, and both suspects were referred to the competent investigating judge for appropriate legal measures.

The arrests fall within the broader anti-corruption drive, Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr), launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's direction, which has so far detained more than 65 officials across multiple sectors, with a second phase already in preparation covering corruption files in the health, oil, and electricity ministries.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far