Kirkuk workshop: Empowering Iraqi reporters in a difficult media environment

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Thursday, the Iraqi Commission of Integrity held a workshop in Kirkuk with the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, urging media outlets to play a stronger role in exposing corruption and promoting transparency.

Participants discussed the obstacles facing reporters in obtaining information and highlighted the need to enforce laws that safeguard press freedom in Iraq.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Salman al-Naqqash, the Commission’s Media Director, explained that the session aimed to provide journalists with tools to track corruption cases, improving their access to official information.

“The workshop is also designed to raise media awareness on how to monitor corruption,’’ he remarked.

Also attending the workshop, Marwan Ibrahim, head of the Syndicate’s Kirkuk branch, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, describing it as a step toward reinforcing journalists’ role in public oversight.

He added that the syndicate remains committed to equipping reporters with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver accurate coverage in the public interest.

Journalists in Iraq continue to face a difficult media environment marked by threats, legal restrictions, and violence. Despite a modest improvement in the country’s international press freedom ranking, local reporters point to ongoing assaults, censorship, and the lack of protective legislation.