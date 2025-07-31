Transparency fears cloud Iraq’s free expression bill

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament is preparing to debate a draft Law on Freedom of Expression, drawing criticism from a press freedom group over a lack of transparency in the legislative process.

In a statement, Ibrahim al-Sarraj, Head of the Iraqi Association for the Defense of Journalists’ Rights, reported that several versions of the bill—covering freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful protest—have circulated, without a clear indication which one will be presented.

Al-Sarraj warned that the timing of the vote—just three months before Iraq’s parliamentary elections on November 11—creates legislative ambiguity that raises serious questions, stressing that the public and civil society groups deserve to know what is being voted on.

To allow enough time for public input and contributions from press freedom groups, he further encouraged lawmakers to publish the final draft and defer the vote.

Journalists in Iraq continue to face a challenging media environment marked by threats, legal restrictions, and violence. Despite a modest improvement in the country’s international press freedom ranking, local reporters point to ongoing assaults, censorship, and the lack of protective legislation.