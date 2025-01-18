Assaults on journalists in Kurdistan drop 22% in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights revealed in its 2024 annual report a significant 22% decrease in assaults on journalists in the Kurdistan Region compared to 2023.

The member of the center, Sivan Azad, said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News, "The report recorded 182 cases of assaults involving 176 journalists and media institutions, down from 231 cases documented in 2023."

Azad explained that “the report categorized the violations against journalists, which included physical, psychological, and cyberattacks.”

It documented three journalist killings during their work, reflecting the grave risks faced by media professionals in the region.

“Additionally, there were 24 cases of arbitrary detention without judicial warrants,” she added.

Regarding equipment and tools, the report noted 17 cases where journalists’ equipment was confiscated during coverage, along with two cases involving the destruction of press tools, underscoring the obstacles faced by journalists in performing their duties.

The report also recorded 27 cases of physical assault and threats, highlighting the continued exposure of journalists to physical and psychological violence while on duty.

“As for restrictions on media coverage, 103 cases of bans on filming were documented, the highest number among all reported violations,” Azad revealed.

In the digital domain, the report detailed 60 cases of online attacks, including smear campaigns and account hacking, signaling the growing digital risks threatening journalists.

Calling for government bodies and relevant institutions to protect journalists’ rights in the Kurdistan Region, Metro Center emphasized “the need to enforce laws that safeguard press freedom and hold accountable those responsible for violations.”

While the reduction in violations is notable, the report stressed that “the path toward sustainable press freedom remains long,” highlighting that any continuation of these violations, in any form, constitutes a direct threat to democratic values and human rights.

Last week, the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate (KJS) reported a significant decrease in violations against journalists in the Kurdistan Region during 2024.

During a press conference, Mohammed Aqrawi, a member of the Syndicate, announced that the annual report recorded 43 incidents affecting 73 journalists across the Kurdistan Region.

The report also noted 13 cases in Erbil, 9 each in Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah, 5 in the Soran Administration, 3 in the Garmyan Administration, 2 in Halabja, and additional cases involving Kurdistan Region journalists in Kirkuk and Nineveh, with 2 and 3 cases, respectively.

The KJS reported 45 cases of violations against media and journalists' rights in 2023, compared to 73 cases in 2022.

According to KJS statistics, a total of 1,289 violations were recorded against journalists over a 15-year period from 2008 to 2022.